dresses up as a Minecraft Creeper to invade other players and does exactly what you imagine

What happens when you put together Minecraft, Elden Ring, and a very, very kooky player? A new quirk from the FromSoftware community. Not long ago we told you how some players disguise themselves as the bosses of Elden Ring and role-playing until the end. Now, another user has characterized himself as minecraft creeper and kill other players like the original character: by exploding.

The user tarnishedbrand He is the author of this madness: his character is green and he runs from here to there completely naked. He carries caestus as weapons, although he might not carry them, and a potion that makes him explode. In short: he follows the same behavior as the Creepers in Minecraft.

It’s 5 minutes from explosions and lots of laughs. Some players don’t understand what’s going on, others get trapped in an elevator with this suicidal player, and the rest try to run away… but he has more speed than any character with armor and weapons. He comes to kill three enemies at once. And the worst thing is that he manages to survive the explosion!

The elden ring community It never ceases to amaze: no-hit runs, speedruns, playing with your mind, eccentricities like this and much more. She is wonderful… when she wants to. We remind you that Elden Ring It is already available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S and PC.