Driver San Francisco PC Game Download Full Version

Developed by Ubisoft Reflections and distributed by Ubisoft, Driver: San Francisco is an action-adventure racing video game. The game was released in September 2011 for various consoles such as Playstation 3, Xbox 360, Microsoft Windows, etc. In this game, players travel from a fictional replica of San Francisco and complete missions while driving real-world cars. This game even allows players to switch to any car in the game settings. This feature is available on most platforms.

Name Driver San Francisco Initial release date September 1, 2011 Designer Andres Willans Composers Maki Kirioka, Dp.Honda, Norihiko Hibino, Toshiyuki Kakuta Platforms Xbox 360, Microsoft Windows, macOS, Classic Mac OS, Wii, PlayStation 3 Modes Single-player video game, Multiplayer video game Developer Ubisoft Reflections, Ubisoft Romania, Ubisoft Montreal, Ubisoft Ukraine, Ubisoft Annecy, Ubisoft Vancouver Category PC Games >Racing

The game’s central story centers on a police detective, John Tanner, who falls into a coma while pursuing a prison escapee named Charles Jericho and suffers a fatal accident. He finds himself piecing together his plan while he sleeps as it happens in real life. To know more about the plot summary, continue reading below.

What is Driver: San Francisco about?

San Francisco’s security is a serious threat because prison escapee and crime lord Charles Jericho is on the run. Only one man is powerful enough to capture him. He is known to have driven the streets of a hundred cities and spent his entire life putting gangsters behind bars. But the mission to capture Jericho may even end his life. If he undertakes this journey there will be no turning back and he knows it very well. This is John Tanner and he is the driver.

As we already mentioned, this game is set in the fictional land of San Francisco. Surrounding areas include Oakland and Marin County. The developers have taken care of the geographical details of San Francisco and have included notable structures such as the Golden Gate Bridge and the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge. The game’s fictional map spans approximately 208 miles. The game has another Wii edition, which however features limited roads and territory. In this edition we would find the main cities and roads blocked. The events of the driver: San Francisco take place six months after the events of the driver occur.

How to Play

For the first time in the franchise, Driver: San Francisco features licensed cars. Players have the freedom to switch to any other car at any time while playing.

However, after playing for about two hours, one would realize that there is more to the game than changes. The game changes completely depending on what you think about racing. If you focus solely on driving faster and competing against other players, you will surely miss out on a lot. Players can perform many interesting tasks, such as sending oncoming traffic approaching opponents to eliminate them from the competition or blocking routes with a truck or traveling around the entire map in a car. As the game progresses, your abilities to perform and switch also improve. As you complete your tasks and win races, you unlock the rest of the city and several varieties of new cars.

The game offers various missions for players to enjoy. For example, there are several chase missions where players drive police cars and perform missions and sometimes even have to stay in the same car.

The shift feature is an additional feature available in Driver: San Francisco. This feature allows Tanner to teleport from one car to another. With the change, players can even start new missions.

In addition to the change, all cars are also equipped with a boost function in Driver: San Francisco. This feature requires players to push up on the left stick to use it. The PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 consoles support a special ramming attack on cars in this game. The film director mode, which was absent in the previous sequels, has returned. Driver: San Francisco runs at a speed of 60 frames per second.

You would be surprised to know that the game offers 19 different game modes to players, along with a split-screen mode and an online multiplayer mode. The different game modes are tag, trailblazer, sprint GT, thieves, police, etc. Different game modes incorporate different tasks and gameplay.

For example, in Trailblazer, players must follow the trail of a robotic car to accumulate points. Now, the person who accumulates maximum points will surely win the match. In tag game mode, all players try to tag or hit each other. These are different game modes through which players can earn points and advance further in the game. Players can also win in multiplayer mode.

Driver Features: San Francisco

By now you will have understood how amazing and vast the game is. There is no shortage of content in this game. The developers have taken care of every aspect to ensure that players don’t get bored of playing the same modes and completing the same challenges over and over again. This post wouldn’t be complete without going over the features of Driver: San Francisco. That is why we have listed some of the main features of the game below.

Experience the real car chase experience.

The game is extremely fast. Players never get tired of the game. With Driver: San Francisco, one can rediscover the cinematic driving experience, which is breathtaking. With Hollywood style crashes, loose suspension, long skids, etc. You will surely have a great time while playing. Most surprising is the selection of cars available to players.

What makes Driver: San Francisco unique from previous installments in this franchise is its collection of licensed cars. You can find around 140 fully damaged licensed vehicles in this game. Vehicles range from muscle cars, buggies and sports cars such as Audi, Bentley, Aston Martin, Alfa, Chevrolet, Dodge, McLaren, Ford, Shelby, Hummer, Volkswagen, Lincoln, Lamborghini, Pagani and Cadillac.

In addition to incorporating several modes outside of multiplayer mode, the game also includes 10 different types of multiplayer game modes. If your goal is to complete each of these game modes, it will take you more hours, but you still won’t get bored.

The game incorporates an exciting character-driven story. The story is driven by revenge and Tanner’s never-ending search for Jericho. Tanner’s race to survive and catch the fugitive is exciting and adventurous. If you are a fan of action and adventure games, Driver: Sam Francisco is the game for you.

Upon release, it got positive reviews from people. However, the Wii edition received mixed reviews. The most praiseworthy thing about this game is the addition of various game modes! The developers have shown their creativity quite well. Players and critics around the world loved playing this game. Not only is the multiplayer mode interesting, but so is the single-player mode. The game rightfully won the E3 2010 Best Driving Game award from Ripton. On top of that, he also received a nomination from Kotaku.

Step 1 : Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

: Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page Step 2 : Click the Download San Francisco PC Driver button

: Click the Download San Francisco PC Driver button Step 3 : Your download will start. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

: Your download will start. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com Stage 4 : Download and install the file and then you can install the game

: Download and install the file and then you can install the game Step 5 : With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

: With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game Step 6: After completing the installation, you can enjoy the San Francisco PC driver for free

If you still have any problems or want to report any bugs, please contact me.

San Francisco Driver – Minimum System Requirements

CPU: Intel Pentium D 3.0 GHz or AMD Athlon 64 X2 4400+ 2.2 GHz

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 1 GB Windows XP / 2 GB Windows Vista – Windows 7

Operating system: Windows XP/Windows Vista/Windows 7

VIDEO CARD: 256 MB DirectX 9.0 compatible card with Shader Model 4.0 or higher (ATI RADEON HD 2600 / 400 / 500 series)

TOTAL VIDEO RAM: 256 MB

PIXEL SHADER: 3.0

VERTEX SHADER: 3.0

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 10 GB

San Francisco Driver – Recommended System Requirement

CPU: Intel Core 2 Quad Q6600 2.4 GHz or Athlon II X4 620 2.6 GHz

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 4GB

Operating system: Windows XP/Windows Vista/Windows 7

VIDEO CARD: 512 MB DirectX 9.0 compatible card with Shader Model 4.0 or higher (ATI RADEON HD 2600 / 400 / 500 series)

TOTAL VIDEO RAM: 512 MB

PIXEL SHADER: 3.0

VERTEX SHADER: 3.0

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 10 GB

Frequent questions

What platforms is the game compatible on? Controller: San Francisco supports various platforms such as Microsoft Windows, Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, etc.

What modes are available in Driver: San Francisco? The game offers single-player and multiplayer gameplay.

Is the game available for free? Yes, the game can be installed for free from Google Playstore.

