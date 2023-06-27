Driver who hit people at ‘rodeo’ in Bergen charged with six counts of attempted murder

The man who injured six people by deliberately driving a car near the Grand Place of Mons (Mons) on Thursday night was arrested on Saturday on six counts of attempted murder.

This incident happened after the dispute. According to prosecutor Vincent Mack, the man involved – a French man in his forties – got into his car and started a “rodeo” in the center of Mons. Six people were injured.

The person has now been arrested. Apart from six attempted murders, he has also been charged with malicious obstruction to traffic due to dangerous driving. The public prosecutor explained that the suspect was already known in our country for drug offenses. however, he was never convicted.

In his own country he has already served a prison sentence for acts that are similar to what happened in Bergen. The attempted murder for which he was convicted by a French court took place in 2012 in Lille.

Attorney Mack stressed Saturday that the investigation into the facts in Bergen is just beginning. The suspect will be produced in court next week.