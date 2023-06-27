Drivers License star Olivia Rodrigo announces new album with catchy title Show

with pictureSinger Olivia Rodrigo (20), who gave hit songs like this in 2021 Driver license And good 4 hours The singer who became a world star in a short time and won three Grammy Awards, on Monday announced the long-awaited follow-up to her debut album Tart , The name of this record, which will be released on 8 September, is very interesting.

Rodrigo wrote a handwritten message in his newsletter, “I made most of this album during my nineteenth year on this earth.” “A year that was filled with a lot of confusion, mistakes, weirdness and… for me.” good old days Teenage anguish.’

This album is about his ‘growing pains’. “And about trying to figure out who I am at this point in my life and what exactly I want to say in my songs.” first single, vampire, comes out on Friday. Rodrigo said, “I feel as though I have grown ten years between my eighteenth and twentieth birthdays.” “It was a very rapid period of discomfort and change. I think it’s all part of growth, and hopefully the album reflects that.”

The American singer has had a truly bizarre two years. her first album Tart Considered one of the best break-up albums of all time (Guardian) and made history on Spotify. He won three Grammys, was named Entertainer of the Year 2021 Time) and the woman of 2022 (at Board, She visited the White House to promote vaccination, met President Joe Biden and graced the coveted cover Eli And the trend, 19,000 people queued online for only 6,000 tickets for their concert at Afas Live in Amsterdam.

Courage

Rodrigo’s second album is called Courage, or ‘guts’. This refers to the ‘phrase’i love your courage‘, a variation of the famous English pronunciationI hate your guts‘, a way of saying: I hate you with all my heart. The fans had already thought thatGolchi‘ in the title. When ordering merchandise, some fans were sent loose notes with letters containing the words ‘Recently.spread your courage‘ can do the magic, aka ‘throw it out’. The producer of the new record is Dan Nigro, who is also himself Tart Produced.



