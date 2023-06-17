Drowning man Tom Weiss reunites with lifeguards to start the bathing season: “The sea seems calm, but appearances can be deceiving” (Blankenberge)

Bathing season on the coast has been officially declared by none other than Tom Weiss. It was pulled out of the sea at Blankenberg during a spectacular display by the lifeguards of IKWV. There will be no less than 1,400 of them next summer, and 34 kilometers of coastline to monitor. “Safety always starts with the beach goers,” says director Ann Bean.

Mid-June is traditionally the time when you can swim under the watchful eye of lifeguards at every seaside resort, which is why the IKWV (Intermunicipal Coastal Rescue Service West Flanders) officially closes the bathing season in Blankenburg done. It is no coincidence that the renovated Pier became the venue for this event. (read more below photo)

© JV

Mayor Björn Prase (Open VLD) said, “We are proud to wish all the lifeguards all over the coast well.” “They play an important role for the safety of our guests, but they are also an important point of contact for thousands of visitors and residents.

looks are deceiving

IKWV didn’t want the start of the bathing season to go unnoticed, so it called on actor Tom Weiss. He immediately set out to take a refreshing dip in the sea. During a spectacular performance, Wes was rescued from the North Sea by a team of lifeguards.

an experience from bob Under cover Rather don’t experience it twice. “The sea seems very calm, harmless even. But looks can be deceiving,” said the actor. “When you swim there, you suddenly realize that the water is quite cold. And that’s a strong current. (read more below photo)

IKWV General Director Ann Beun, Tom Weiss and Chief Rescuer Tom Kokal. , © JV

IKWV General Director Ann Benn stresses that safety always starts with bathers. “Through various campaigns, we try to convince beach-goers that they must first and foremost contribute to a safe beach holiday,” it seems. “Of course lifeguards are always on hand to help where necessary, but as a beach guest you are largely in charge of your own safety.”

It’s still not getting enough: In 2022, rescue workers had to help 729 people in trouble on dry land. (read more below photo)

© JV

prevention campaign

Wes’ appearance was also part of a new prevention campaign by IKWV’s main sponsor, AXA. During ‘Surviving in Belgium’, experts highlight five ‘dangers’ in our tiny country. Each of these was shown in a separate episode with the actor’s participation.

“Cycling in Belgium? Dangerous, I already know that from personal experience”, Wes winked. But the North Sea also plays an important role in this campaign. “I have nothing but respect for what rescuers do every day. I am also glad that through the AXA campaign and my presence today, we are able to highlight their wonderful work.”

© JV

© JV