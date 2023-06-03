Drug-addicted couple commit theft and risk imprisonment: “from a piece of chocolate and headphones to car theft” (Heist-op-Den-Berg)

A former couple had to answer in Mechelen’s criminal court for a whole laundry list of thefts but also for drug possession. The man was sentenced to 30 months in prison and fined 8,000 euros, while the woman was sentenced to 18 months in prison and fined 8,000 euros.

JT (41) from Heist-op-Den-Berg is no stranger to the police and has already received several convictions in the past. In March this year, a police patrol spotted him stumbling across the Burgstraat in Heist-op-Den-Berg. When asked for his identity card, he handed over the blood group card of a person from Herentals. The person had earlier reported her purse stolen from her car. After the theft, two contactless payments were made with the bank card, which was also in the wallet.

The police started an investigation and were able to link JT and his then partner AM to other thefts from Geel. “From the theft of chocolates in Krudwat to the theft of scooters in Mechelen and the theft of headphones in the Mediamarkt in Antwerp. The theft of cigarettes in Colruyt in Heist-op-den-Berg and even the theft of a car in Herentals have been described by Mr T And can be linked to Mrs. M.

Dent

The Public Prosecution Service also prosecuted the former couple for burglary at a house in Putte. There they got caught in the act. They had prepared upkeep products and toys to take with them. Police were still able to find the woman in the house, while the man was in the garden house.

This couple was also caught with drugs many times. The prosecutor sought 30 months in prison and an 8,000-euro fine for JT and 18 months in prison and an 8,000-euro fine for AM

Last Chance

Both admitted their involvement in the facts. “Everything happened under the influence of drugs: speed and cocaine,” said Hannah de Waal, a lawyer on behalf of JT. “My client in prison has had his eyes opened. He is very sorry for what he did and asks to be given one last chance. He also agrees to address his drug issues and is admitted to residential care. want to be

Lawyer Axel Geisemans assisted the AM and outlined how JT’s association with drug use led his client to slide. “Meanwhile, she is well aware that JT is no longer doing well and wants to continue with his life. The woman asks to impose a suspended sentence on him,” it sounded.

The court will pronounce its verdict on June 28. tdk