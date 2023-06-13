Drug dealer arrested, three illegals also caught during crackdown on public transport: “The results show that such action is necessary” (Blankenberge)

On Saturday the local police carried out a large-scale inspection of trams and trains in Blankenburg. And with the result: three illegal immigrants were arrested, twelve people were caught with drugs. A dealer was also caught.

It often happens that the local police, together with other police services, carry out large-scale crackdowns on public transport. A total of six incoming trains and 19 trams were checked in Blankenburg on Saturday. The action was part of the implementation of the Regional Security Plan, in which our region seeks to tackle social nuisance in an integrated and coordinated way,” said Commissioner Jan Maertens. “The drug problem and the physical integrity of individuals are an important part of this.” (continue reading below photo)

The sniffer dog was also on the road. , © if

dealer quantity

The results were beautiful. Three illegal immigrants were administratively arrested and their files transferred to the Department of Immigration. Two of them were allowed in because they were already known to be there. “During the operation, targeted checks were also carried out on people without valid papers in the context of refugee flows into the United Kingdom,” says Mertens.

But even the drug addicts were not safe, as they were accompanied by sniffer dogs. “A person was judicially arrested for possessing dealer quantity,” Mertens said. This person has been made available to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, which will make a decision.” Twelve other people had user amounts, one of them a minor. Reports were made each time. Finally, De Lijn inspectors also received 55 fines. Dodgers were found.” These results indicate that such actions are necessary and will certainly be repeated in the future,” Mertens concluded.