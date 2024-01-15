Drug Mafia Sofia Vergara’s Mansion on Netflix

Sofia Vergara plays cocaine queen Griselda Blanco in Netflix series Griselda. He’s also a producer, he loves to talk about the mansion he bought in Los Angeles: ” When I visited it, I was impressed by the arches and pillars. It felt as if we were in a castle in Transylvania. I loved that we could see the garden from every room, even though there wasn’t much vegetation yet. The layout was perfect. But I knew I had to make this place mine ,

For this the actress had to overcome many challenges. She wanted that house” Welcoming and comfortable, so people want to relax together “. Except that the rooms are too big and the ceilings are too high. Plus, the house is fairly new. It’s from the 1990s, and it doesn’t exactly match what the actress originally wanted, which was a character-filled There was a house, ” A story, with experience , After Timothy Corrigan worked on the architectural design and interiors for several years, it was ultimately Instagram that directed Vergara to the ideal collaborator to complete the transformation, Los Angeles-based interior designer O’Hara Davis-Gaetano. , I called her, and we had a click: I fell in love with her ideas. When I handed her my inspiration folder, I realized that most of the images were hers. ,

The living room is furnished with an antique Italian chandelier, a Tabriz rug from Meherban, a resin planter from Inner Garden, and Pierre Frey linen seating. © Anita Calero

Sofia Vergara explained to the decorator that she was looking for lightness. , Sophia wanted a home that was both ethereal and grounded, something fresh, clean and bright, with lots of antiques to give softness and warmth to the architecture. “, explains O’Hara Davis-Gaetano. , We had to have the feeling that everything was in its place, that all the pieces were telling a story. », adds the actress.

O’Hara Davis-Gaetano and Sofia Vergara decorated the home with a wide range of antiques from Sweden, Spain, France, and Italy. For example, the living room has an 18th-century French limestone fireplace and a yellow Tabriz Persian rug, while a pair of heavily carved and gilded Baroque armchairs hang beneath a 19th-century lyrical Italian chandelier: ” I’m not afraid to spend money on items, but they have to be practical: I don’t want so much expensive furniture that people are afraid to use it », explains the actress.