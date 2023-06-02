“Drug Postman” is at risk of eighteen months in prison after police stop a car with three bags of cannabis in the back seat (Ranst)

On the night of 28 to 29 October last year, Bruges police spotted a car with Romanian number plates. When the driver, Daniel N. sighted the patrol party, it increased its speed to 86 kilometers per hour in built-up areas. Police pulled the Romanian aside and found three vacuum bags with a total of 200 grams of cannabis in the back seat. The glove compartment contained over 3,000 Euros in cash.

“The bag contained addresses in Blankenberge and Ostend. The defendant moved around with a mail delivery truck for drugs,” said prosecutor Lod Wandele. Telephony research showed that N. had already started delivering drugs on 28 October to Zoersel, Ranst, Denderleeuw, among others. During his second interrogation, Ann confessed that he was transporting drugs from the Dutch city of Breda due to lack of money.

The defense requested that the effective part of the prison sentence be limited to pre-trial detention. “My client has had blisters for more than seven months,” pleaded lawyer Alexander Verstraete. “He only took cannabis that day from someone he met at a McDonald’s two weeks before he was caught. He was in debt and could barely make ends meet for 60 euros per ride. Now he’s lost his car Is.

N. Also known for drug crimes in his country. The court gave him the last word. “I never want to be exposed to drugs again,” he said sobbing. The verdict will come on June 22.