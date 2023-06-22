DS Smith profits up on strong cost inflation

(Alliance News) – DS Smith plc reported an increase in full-year profits on Thursday, with cost controls “more than offsetting a decline in volumes” as the packaging company managed to tackle rampant inflation.

London-based DS Smith said its profit before tax rose 75% to GBP661 million for the year ended April 30, from GBP378 million a year earlier.

Despite the tough economic environment, sales increased by 14% to GBP8.22 billion from GBP7.24 billion a year earlier.

Chief Executive Miles Roberts said: “Our operational, environmental and financial performance has been strong throughout the year. Our service levels have remained very high, supporting our customers through our robust and resilient supply chain.”

The company said cost and risk management, coupled with inflation-driven price increases, more than offset lower volumes in the year.

DS Smith raised its final dividend by 18% to 12.0 pence per share, up from 10.2 pence last year. The company’s total dividend per share increased 20% to 18.0 pence from 15.0 pence a year ago.

DS Smith said, “While economic conditions remain volatile and box volumes below normal, business so far has been in line with our expectations.”

“Our strong customer relationships, cost efficiencies and the investments we are making to drive growth in the flexible fast-growing consumer goods industry give us confidence in the future.”

DS Smith shares were largely flat at 290.40 pence in London on Thursday morning.

By Will Neill, Alliance News reporter

Feedback and questions to [email protected]

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Limited. All rights reserved.