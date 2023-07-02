Dua Lipa and Sofia Richie Say They All Should Have Blueberry Milk Nails

out of the way duck nails And Strawberry Milk Nails – there is a new manicure that dominates the salons and we can talk about a trend now than none other than dua lipa And Sophia Richie Gringe Spotted with the nail look. It has something to do with blueberries and milk, but it’s not edible.

The Blueberry Milk Manicure Is the New Celebrity Favorite

We’ve been collectively drifting off for the past few weeks and many celebs thought it would be a good idea to chill out Cold, fresh Color on nails. and that’s the color Creamy, blueish Colour By blue berries who have (vegetable, obvi, Milk put in the blender. It looks like baby blue but apparently it is not and hence the shade is nice and attractive blueberry milk Appointed. Besides dua and sophia there is also Sabrina Carpenter fans, and along with their countless other Gen Zit girls, The rest of the internet thinks we should too.

were before milk bath nails This is already a trend – soft colors are used for hazy or milky effect. and were here Blake Lively, Jennifer Lopez And Sydney Sweeney fan again. performs in manicure quiet luxury Apparently still in the lead, because with this type of nail look, bright colors and prints are nowhere to be seen.

ok that’s been discussed a lot trends – Below you can see how the manicure in question looks like and as an example you can take these photos with you to the nail salon.

inspiration for Blueberry Milk Nails