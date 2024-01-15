Dua Lipa announces two concert dates in Nîmes, much to the dismay of her French fans

Dua Lipa announces to her French fans That she will present her new album “Radical Optimism” in June during two extraordinary concerts… in Nîmes, without going through Paris. News that disappointed some people…

Yes, Dua Lipa will give two extraordinary concerts in France. No, the Queen of Pop will not pass through Paris, which will be a great disappointment to all her fans who had already seen themselves singing her hits in the stands of the Stade de France. Instead, the singer will meet them in the south at the Nîmes Arenas on June 12 and 13 to present her highly anticipated new creation. Radical optimism.

Pre-sale starts this Thursday, March 21

Dua Lipa has not planned any further concert dates, neither in Paris nor in other large provincial cities. If you are a fan of the singerHoudiniDon’t forget to set the alarm on your phone to get a place because they risk selling out like hot cakes: the pre-sale will be launched this Thursday, March 21 at 10 am on the Nîmes Festival site.

Dua Lipa announced last week that she would be back soon radical optimismTheir first album in four years and global success Nostalgia for the future. Dua Lipa seeks to reinvent herself with this composition in which she explores other “psychedelic, trip hop and Britpop” influences. HoudiniExcellent first single from radical optimism, In any case, it makes our mouths water!

