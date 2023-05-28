Dua Lipa finds new love in film land and her choice is pretty surprising to many



Dua Lipa flaunts her new sweetheart at the Cannes Film Festival. The couple is madly in love and shocked the world with their announcement.

On her Instagram below, the world famous singer proudly posted a series of photos online. she saw the movie with her new boyfriend Omar La Fries, He wrote in his message: “Last night in Cannes with my baby.”

in relation

The tabloid press first suspected that the 27-year-old beauty was in love with 41-year-old Romain Gavras. The French director has already received several nominations.

Romain makes music videos for MIA, Kanye West and Miley Cyrus, among others. He also shot commercials for brands like Louis Vuitton and Dior. The film got out of his hands in 2022 Athena Outside. That film was well appreciated.

new movie

He is very creative and Dua Lipa likes it because she is too. Dua Lipa can be seen in new film barbie, Of course he also composed a new song for that film. The Dance The Night music video is out now.

The announcement can be seen below. Read more about the loved-up couple here at Teen Vogue.

