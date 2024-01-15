Dua Lipa horrifies Internet users with her thrilling new performance (Video)

Photo Credit: YouTube Capture

Dua Lipa gets her revenge. Following the worldwide success of her album “Future Nostalgia”, the singer made her big comeback last November with the single “Houdini”, which initially struggled to chart. However, its success continues to grow rapidly, especially in France where the title has been number one in radio broadcasts for eight consecutive weeks! The 12th most-streamed song on Spotify here, the pop anthem is also a hit in Luxembourg, Belgium, Poland, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom, and has racked up nearly 300 million streams on Spotify to date. At the same time, “Dance the Night” for the “Barbie” soundtrack remains popular on the platforms, and Dua Lipa is currently following up with another single, “Training Season”. Announced during her performance at the Grammy Awards, the song won the hearts of fans, but still, it was not an immediate success.

Loading Dailymotion Player…

“One of his best performances”

But the wheel is about to turn! As is often the case with Dua Lipa, it’s her live performances that enhance the reception of her songs, and “Training Season” is no exception to the rule! This weekend, the BRIT Awards, a major awards ceremony in the United Kingdom, took place on the stage of the O2 Arena in London. While Ray broke the record for most wins at a single ceremony with six trophies, Dua Lipa capped the evening with a stunning live performance of “Training Season”. Dressed in a leather jacket and mini-shorts, the popstar stormed the stage with her charisma and confident voice, creating an electric atmosphere. Joined by her army of dancers, Dua Lipa sang in the middle of a human pyramid, creating an impressive visual effect depending on the camera angle.

With her tremendous energy, the singer enthralled the audience from the first to the last second, even hanging in the air thanks to her dancer-acrobats, offering a truly explosive finale. Logically, his performance was widely appreciated in the room and on social networks. , an incredible performance , she was very confident , he is a superstar , artist of the Year , I have no words , one of his best performances ” Or ” Dua never stops surpassing herself! »Can we read on X (Twitter) or YouTube. In the process, “Training Season” is exploding on streaming platforms, YouTube, Shazam and iTunes (fourth in the United Kingdom). Videos of their performance terrorized counters in Chile, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, the United Kingdom, and even the United States. A hit is born!