Dua Lipa in a tiny bra and pairs it with a long skirt

Singer Dua Lipa also seems to be succumbing to the lingerie trend, but with a high fashion Edge. In her latest photo dump on Instagram, she rocks a head-to-toe Miu Miu look in a teeny-tiny bra from the brand, which she then pairs with a long skirt.

dua lipa in a tiny bra



The look consisted of a long brown skirt with a utility-inspired belt and a gold buckle embossed with the brand’s logo, as well as a matching bomber jacket. Lipa didn’t wear a top with the set, instead opting for a beautiful white balcony bra from the fashion house with a black logo down the middle. She completed her look with gold jewelery including a necklace and a gold watch.

The stylish singer’s latest fashion-filled photo dump comes after she shared a series of pictures from her recent Versace collection. Lipa collaborated with Donatella Versace to design a collection called “La Vacenza” for the fashion house, and appeared on Instagram in two of her new bikinis. Earlier this week, she posed in a bright pink two-piece swimsuit over a pink convertible. Shimmering pink sequins covered the set, which also featured gold chains tied around her torso and waist. She kept up the monochromatic pink theme with a matching sparkly mini handbag and a pair of metallic pink platform sandals. You can see the look below and you can also buy Miu Miu’s tiny bra here: