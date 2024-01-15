Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus… “Vogue” offers a famous cover with the 40 biggest stars of the planet

screenshot screenshot There are some (beautiful) people on the cover of British Vogue magazine’s March 2024 issue.

Mode – They all answered the call. Not one, not ten, not twenty, celebrities agreed to pose for the March 2024 issue of the British edition of the magazine the trendis good at ” 40 greatest women in the world ,

As the famous British fashion monthly revealed this Thursday, February 8, no less than forty. megastar » Agreed to pose on the front page of vogue uk “For the latest issue edited by Edward Enninful, editor-in-chief” British Vogue »For six and a half years.

For him ” last edition “The 52-year-old Ghanaian took on the challenge of bringing together a large number of influential women with one question in mind:” Would 40 of the most private and fortunate women on the planet really go into a New York studio one day in December to take photos together? ,

And for these models, movie stars, artists and musicians, entrepreneurs, legendary athletes and media stars, the answer was clearly “yes.”

They include Oprah Winfrey, Salma Hayek Pinault, Linda Evangelista, Gemma Chan, Dua Lipa, Anya Taylor-Joy, Miley Cyrus, Gigi Hadid, Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, Victoria Beckham, Jane Fonda, Cara Delevingne, Serena Williams, and the list goes on. Still too long…

Of “Never seen”

, It was clear to all of us (…) that no woman could or should summarize the past few years for the magazine. We needed a group to harness the power of the collective », explains Edward Enninful in the article accompanying this historical publication.

, “And getting the world’s 40 busiest women to achieve Meisel’s goal is no easy feat.”, he cheered, before slipping that some even carpooled to the photo shoot. , This was the biggest shoot I have been a part of in my career “, He says.

The magazine also shared a brief excerpt from this XXL shoot. It’s enough to give an idea of ​​the titanic organization required to bring all these stars together at the same time.

To make this shoot possible, Vogue called on famous photographer Steven Meisel. Of “ never seen According to this great regular of the American and Italian editions of the magazine, especially since It takes months to get one of these women on the cover ,

The serious title of this event issue is “Legendary!” » Will be available on newsstands from Tuesday, February 13.

