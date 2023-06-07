Dua Lipa plagiarism lawsuit dismissed

Dua Lipa, 27, and record label Warner Bros. have been indicted by a Los Angeles court for alleged plagiarism. rejected. The judge did not accept that their hit ‘Levitating’ was based on a song by Article Soundsystem, an American reggae band from Florida.
According to the band, the singer may have used the song ‘Live Your Life’ as the basis for their world hit. But the judges do not consider it proven that the writers of ‘Levitating’ could have had access to the Article Soundsystem song before writing their own.
Article Soundsystem performed the song 2017 at concerts and sold several hundred copies of a CD containing the song. But the judge did not consider it sufficient that the writers of ‘Levitating’ would have heard the song.
‘Levitating’ appeared on the album ‘Future Nostalgia’ in 2020 and became a huge hit last year. In the US, the single also became the most successful of the year. Levitating spent 40 weeks in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100.