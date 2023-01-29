DualSense Edge, a controller to master all games

One controller to rule them all. To be a killing machine in Warzone 2 and Overwatch 2 or Messi in Fifa 23. That’s what Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) offers with the DualSense Edge wireless controller that, starting this week, is already on sale at a recommended price of 239.99 euros. The latest generation console peripheral offers high customization and comfort to players thanks to the possibility of creating personalized controls that shape the gaming experience adapted to the style of each player.

This controller, the first of these features that SIE develops, has been designed from scratch for PS5 and has many customization options, such as joystick caps and interchangeable back buttonsL2/R2 butt sliders, button mapping, the ability to adjust stick sensitivity, stick and trigger dead zones, and on-controller UI for creating custom profiles and switching between them in an intuitive and integrated way.









As Tomomasa Mizuno, Head of DualSense Edge, explains: “When designing the DualSense Edge controller, our PlayStation team gathered feedback from professional and esports gamers to ensure that the controller would stand up to competitions with the addition of a 2.8m braided USB cable and a connector housing that secures the cable to the controller, as well as a carrying case to store the controller and its components.”

Gamers can charge the controller via USB connection even while it’s stored in the carry case.

Below is a breakdown of everything that includes: DualSense Edge wireless controller; USB braided cable; 2 standard caps; 2 tall dome tops; 2 low dome covers; 2 half-dome rear buttons; 2 rear toggle buttons; connector housing; and transport case.

The interchangeable joystick caps and back buttons add comfort while maintaining grip and stability. Likewise, the joystick modules are replaceable, available at a recommended price of 24.99 euros.

This new controller maintains all the unique features of the DualSense controller, such as haptic feedback, adaptive triggers or the integrated microphone, maintaining its emblematic comfort and immersive gaming experience.