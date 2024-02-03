Due to drastic change in weather there will be danger of flood

The Forecast Center of the Meteorological Institute, in collaboration with the Cuban Meteorological Society (SME), issues Early Warning Notice No. 1 due to a significant change in the forecast of meteorological conditions for the country.

According to forecast models, an extratropical low is forecast to form along with a cold front in the northern part of the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. This low will rapidly intensify as it moves eastward, approaching the Florida Peninsula.

Beginning on the morning of Sunday, February 4, a broad area of ​​prefrontal clouds with rain, showers, and thunderstorms will affect the western region of Cuba, spreading to the central region and later the eastern region in the afternoon and evening. Isolated severe local storms are possible.

Strong southerly winds expected Sunday will affect western and central areas, potentially causing coastal flooding in low-lying areas along the southern coast of western Cuba. These winds will extend to the eastern region on Monday, increasing the risk of coastal flooding in the Gulfs of Ana Maria and Guacanayabo.

On Monday, a new cold front will form in the central area of ​​the Gulf of Mexico, affecting western and central areas of Cuba with rain, showers and to some extent strong winds, mainly from the west to northwest.

The persistence of these meteorological conditions in the Gulf of Mexico for more than 24 hours will bring strong winds and flooding to the northwest and central coast, which may lead to coastal flooding in low-lying areas of the northwest coast, including the Havana coast, through Monday. .5 February.

Dr. Miriam Teresita Lens Monteagudo, head of the INSMET Forecast Center, highlights the importance of staying informed through weather forecasts and special notices issued by the Meteorological Institute, as they will continue to closely monitor this meteorological situation.

For further information, the population is urged to follow updates and recommendations from local authorities.



