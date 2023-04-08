“Duna 2” recordings come to an end and Timothée Chalamet celebrates in a photo; check out

The production of “Dune: Part 2”, feature film Denis Villeneuvewas officially closed, and the actor Timothée Chalamet shared a behind-the-scenes photo to celebrate the end of filming.

“Dune 2 finished!” he wrote. Chalametadding in parentheses, “with the father of the desert!”, along with his father, Marc Chalamet. Check the record below:

According to Deadline, Warner Bros. advanced the release date of “Dune 2” to escape competition from “The Hunger Games: The Song of Birds and Serpents”, prelude to the films starring Jennifer Lawrencewhich opens on November 16, 2023. The sequel directed by Denis Villeneuve was scheduled for the same date.

Now, “Dune 2” hits theaters on November 3, 2023.

ABOUT “DUNE”

Winner of six Oscar statuettes, “Dune” is an adaptation of the book by Frank Herbert and tells the story of planets that are commanded by noble families that are part of an intergalactic feudal empire in the distant future. The young man’s family paul Atreides agree to control the desert planet Arrakis, also known as Dune. However, due to him being the sole producer of a valuable spice, Arrakis it proves to be a planet not at all easy to govern and of interest to several noble families.

The cast of “Dune” has big names, among them timothee Chalamet (“The French Chronicle”), Oscar Isaac (“Moon Knight”), Rebecca Ferguson (“The King of Show”), zendaya (“Euphoria”), Javier Bardem (“Introducing the Ricardos”), josh brolin (“Avengers: Infinity War”), dave bautista (“Guardians of the Galaxy”), Jason Momoa (“Aquaman”) and Stellan Skarsgard (“Chernobyl”).

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Florence Pugh (“Black Widow”) and Austin Butler (“Elvis”) have also been cast in the sequel. While Christopher Walken, Oscar winner for “The Sniper”, completes the cast. The star was chosen to interpret the Emperor Shaddam IV.

“Dune” is available in the HBO Max catalogue.

