Dune 2 Actress Interview with Zendaya

From cinema to theatre, drama to comedy, thirty year old young actress Souhila Yacoub displays her immense talent in all the roles she plays. featured in the second part of dune, Currently in cinema, this year she will also be in two highly anticipated French films, planet b, as well as women on the balcony by Noemie Merlant, where she plays a sex cam performer. encounter.



Portrait of Souhila Yacoub © Arno Lamm.

He has shared the poster timothy chalamet And Zendaya in the second part of the saga dune, But Souhela Yakub It’s still a little hard to believe. The day before our meeting, he saw a friend of his, an actor, stephan crepon -Together, they filmed Cedric Kahn’s delightful comedy, construction of, ,I told them about my validity problem. He replied that I have the right to be there! It’s true, I’ve been working on some exciting projects for a while now. But there are not many films that have exposed me. I build things step by step., dune, part two – currently in cinema – should take the Swiss-born actress into a new dimension. She plays the role of a warrior from one of the people living on the planet Dune, the Fremen. ,A blockbuster is a different world. There are hundreds of technicians, stunt doubles, people you meet for the first time at the end of filming party. But the work on the set remains the same. Especially since we worked in natural light., Interview with actress Souhela Yacoub, who stars in the film Dune, Part Two To get there, what her loved ones call “Sue”, she describes a miracle: a direct call from the director, without any casting. ,I saw him for the first time on Zoom, he told me something I don’t remember because I blacked out – I had denis villeneuve From Los Angeles in front of me. (let’s laugh.) At the second meeting, he a little embarrassed tells me that he has a role for me, not the one in the first meeting, but he offers it to me if I agree. I wanted to laugh out loud. Even for one sentence, I would have done that. I was professional and promised to get back to her within the week.Happened with a creative team of “Filming”.really nice people“, she says. This time and added value to Souhela Yacoub’s life.

Trailer of the movie Dune 2 (2024).

“When I stopped exercising, we filed a lawsuit for food abuse and moral harassment.” Solhilah Yaqub Jo, who became an actress after turning 20, didn’t dream of taking to the stage as a little girl. She looked away, stuck. ,I started rhythmic gymnastics at age 4, and pretty soon, I was recruited by some tough coaches. You are made to believe that this is the only thing in the world. At the age of 12, I was taken to the Swiss junior national team, participating in my first European Championship before continuing until the age of 20.The turning point came at a paradoxical moment, just before the London 2012 Olympic Games. Switzerland was the last country to qualify for the team competition, which was eventually dropped in favor of the host nation. ,I remember the announcement from the coaches, whose eyes were swollen with tears. For me, it freed me like a breath of fresh air. I took my stuff with two other gymnasts and left. I never came back., So does losing everything mean gaining everything? Under some circumstances, yes. Souhela Yakub Talks about how the sport she practiced and the adults around her didn’t do her any good. ,When I stopped exercising, we filed a lawsuit for food misuse and moral harassment. Before that I had gone through many phases. I was the one who rebelled, but the trainers tightened the screws and carried out brainwashing, psychological torture. I became a little thing, I cried all the time. In the last three years, I have had no feelings of disrespect for robots. I am anorexic and bulimic. That’s why I cried with joy when we were disqualified., The breakup was bound to happen. This is embodied in spending some time at the Geneva Dance School and departure for Paris after Flash for theater education. ,I needed this after being stuck in my emotions for years.“Sue” receives a scholarship to study at the Cours Florent and arrives in Châtelet one Sunday evening. ,I remember, I had a travel backpack, there were city lights, I realized that I was doing exactly what I wanted: taking the road to the left, not going back immediately.. if I wanted to drink alcohol And burgers, no one was going to hit me or insult me ​​afterward.“Adapting to freedom keeps him happy, even if Souhela Yakub Most of his classmates at the prestigious Cours Florent did not come from the same background: “My family didn’t have a lot of money, contrary to what people think when I say I’m from Switzerland.(laughing).







Pio Marmai and Souhela Yacoub in the film En Corps (2021) © Emmanuelle Jacobson-Roux – CQMM.



Souhila Yacoub and Marion Barbeau in the film En Corps (2021) © Emmanuelle Jacobson-Roux – CQMM.







“When I arrived in France, I wanted to play Juliet, Petra von Kant, some madwoman like Eva Peron… but I was told: ‘You have to write texts about identity.'” – Souhila Yacoub. After ten years the results are out. The thirty-year-old has crossed different worlds of cinema, philippe garrel ,salt of tears2020) Cedric Klapisch ,in the body, through 2022) gaspar no ,climax, 2018). He starred in the excellent series (Savage, no man’s land), deploying an intense but precise, technical and fluid game. playwright Wajdi Mouawad Wasn’t Wrong, who offered him a role in his play all birds (2017–2019) when he barely passed the entrance exams to the National Conservatory of Dramatic Art, the holy grail of young French actors. She gets noticed. ,This is the cruelty of words in Wajdi Mouwad. In the play, there is a monologue about what it means to be an Arab woman today, even though I have never thought of myself as an Arab in my life. It was about ten minutes of me ruminating on beauty in front of an audience, yelling at being a promiscuous person. It was a mix of a lot of things that influenced me at the time. I called myself a whore, I cried, I felt incredible musicality. It was intense. My best role., Against an era of identity, Souhela Yakub Highlights the diversity of her origins, Flemish by her mother, Tunisian by her father, Swiss by birth, Parisian by adoption, multilingual. Although she does not speak Arabic, during her years as a gymnast she has mastered Flemish as well as German, English, Bulgarian… A funny girl, as a casting director once said : “I don’t know where to put you.“A force that France did not immediately see. ,Switzerland is a country with a lot of recent immigration. We all have two to four passports. There I was Sue, a young woman, period. When I arrived in France, I wanted to play Juliet, a little crazy like Petra von Kant, Eva Peron… but I was told: ‘You have to write an article about identity.’ I didn’t understand.,







Souhila Yacoub in the film Lo Flores (2021) © Shanna Besson.



Souhila Yacoub and Soufiane Guerrab in the film Lo Flores (2021) © Shanna Besson.



Souhila Yacoub and Soufiane Guerrab in the film Lo Flores (2021) © Shanna Besson.







