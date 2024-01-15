‘Dune 2’: The day Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya and Austin Butler found out they’d become actors

Leading figures of the younger generation in Hollywood, Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya and Austin Butler come together in one of the most anticipated films of the year. The trio were in Paris this week to talk about ‘Dune 2’ before it hits theaters on February 28. An opportunity for us to question him about his connection to the actor’s profession.

They set out together again to storm the box office. Three years after the release of dune, The adaptation of Frank Herbert’s cult science fiction work, which attracted more than 3 million audiences to theaters in France, stars Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya Quebecois return to the planet Arrakis for the sequel directed by Denis Villeneuve. The second part, in cinemas on February 28, in which Paul Atreides finds new allies in Chaney and his Freeman community who will help him lead a rebellion against those who destroyed his family. In their quest for justice, they must face formidable adversaries, including Fay-Rautha, played for the first time by Austin Butler.

For worldwide promotion dune 2, this trio of actors is worth gold in Hollywood. Timothée Chalamet, 28, was the youngest nominee for the Best Actor Oscar in nearly eight decades. Former Disney star Zendaya, 27, was the youngest person to win an Emmy for best actress in a drama before becoming the youngest actress to win the award twice. She is also the first black actress to be crowned in this category twice. As for 32-year-old Austin Butler, he created a sensation by playing the character of Elvis in Baz Luhrmann’s thrilling biopic. It’s enough to earn the Californian a Golden Globe, BAFTA and Oscar nomination for Best Actor, currently starring in the series lord of air,

What do they have in common? All three of them started at a very young age. on the occasion of his visit to Paris dune 2, he tells us about the moment he knew he had found his identity as an actor. If two of them were impressed by the theatre, the third recalls with nostalgia his former interactions with the public.

His answers can be seen in the video above.