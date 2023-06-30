Dune: Part 2 – Discover the breathtaking trailer of the original movie

The saga continues! Dune: Part 2’s epic trailer

Award-winning filmmaker Denis Villeneuve is working with an international cast on Dune: Part Two, a new chapter in Frank Herbert’s masterpiece. The film is the highly anticipated sequel to DUNE, which won six Oscars, in 2021.

The new film stars the cast of Dune and newcomers, including Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet (Wonka, Call Me By Your Name), Zendaya (Spider-Man: No Way Home, Malcolm & Mary, Euphoria), Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible -) Are included. Dead Reckoning), Josh Brolin (Avengers: End Game, Harvey Milk), Oscar nominee Austin Butler (Elvis, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood), Oscar nominee Florence Pugh (Black Widow, Doctor March Girls), Oscar nominee Dave Bautista (The Guardians of the Galaxy Saga, Thor: Love and Thunder), Oscar-winning actor Christopher Walken (Journey to the End of Hell, Hairspray), Stephen McKinley Henderson (Fences, Lady Bird), Léa Seydoux (James Bond Saga), Future Crimes), Stellan Skarsgård (The Mamma Mia! Avengers: Era of Ultron), Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling (45 Years, Assassin’s Creed) and Oscar winner Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men, Being Ricardo).

Story: ‘This sequel explores the legendary journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and Freeman. With them, Paul sets off on a warpath to seek revenge on the conspirators who destroyed his family. Faced with a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the universe, he tries to escape a terrifying future that only he can imagine.’

Villeneuve worked again with Oscar-winning director of photography Greg Fraser; Oscar-winning production designer Patrice Vermette; Oscar-winning editor Joe Walker; Oscar-winning visual effects supervisor Paul Lambert; Oscar-nominated costume designer Jacqueline West. Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer is back to compose the score.

“Dune: Part Two” was filmed on location in Budapest, Abu Dhabi, Jordan and Italy.

The film is distributed by Warner Bros.

In cinemas from 1 November