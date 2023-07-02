‘Dune: Part 2’ Is ‘Unreal’, Will There Be A Third?



it’s official The Dunes: Part ThreeBut the rumors are piling up now that even reliable website Deadline is reporting that we might be getting a trilogy. Furthermore, actress Rebecca Ferguson said that Dune: Part Two is “surreal”.

Notified of the release of the deadline latest new trailer He part Two One “the second film in a planned three-film saga” Is. Reel World later sought an explanation. “Dennis says it’s his plan,” Pete Hammond of Deadline had a response.

unreal

Ferguson spoke to Collider and said that the second part will be much better than the first film and will be very beneficial for the film. “surreal” Is.

“I’m very happy now. The movie is great. I get emotional when I talk about it because I love Denny (Villeneuve) and I love Greg (Fraser) and I love the team. I do.” said the super positive Ferguson.

number two

“But man, the first one is phenomenal and grand and grand,” the actress continued. “Yeah, it’s all great. It’s nothing compared to number two. Number two, it’s like a slap in the face. It’s unreal.”

I have not seen the film. I have read the script. I have seen the footage. When I’m not filming I’m on set, which I never do because I’m too busy, too tired and I don’t really care.” Ferguson said.

no words for

“I wanted to see the set. I wanted to see what Austin Butler was doing. It’s unbelievable. There are no words,” Ferguson said. “The costumes, (Jacqueline West’s) costumes, what Austin does with that character, what Christopher Walken does. I mean, it’s unreal.”

Ferguson plays the pivotal character Lady Jessica in the film and we will probably see more of her in the second part. Denis Villeneuve will run from 2 November The Dunes: Part Two In Dutch cinemas.