Dune: Part 2’s new trailer shows off tough action

Prepare yourself to return to Arrakis. Not to explore the dunes or show off your blue eyes, but to go to war. Filmmaker Denis Villeneuve promised in an interview Vanity Fair Rather an epic war film. new trailer of The Dunes: Part 2 Pretend we get it too.

In the first part you will meet Paul Atreides (Thimothée Chalamet), who must watch with despair as his family is betrayed by the House of Harkonnen when they take control of the dune planet Arrakis. Paul’s father Leto Atreides (Oscar Isaac) is killed in this violent operation.

where does it go The Dunes: Part 2 About this?

The Dunes: Part 2 Begins from where the first part left. You see how Paul and his mother join the Fremen, a population group that claims Arrakis as their home planet and becomes a sort of messiah for them. Paul’s goal is revenge on the Harkonnens. new trailer of The Dunes: Part 2 He already shows a glimpse of how he takes revenge when he’long live the fighter‘scan.

We also see how the budding love between Paul and Chani (ZENDAYA) continues to blossom. he makes the second part of Dune Immediately small excerpt of criticism of the first film. Then fans felt that Zendaya was too young to be seen on screen. It seems to work in the second part.

christopher walken Dune

The second installment introduces several new A-listers to the cast. The most notable in our opinion is Christopher Walken. He plays Emperor Shaddam IV, ruler of the universe and the man who failed to intervene when the House of Harkonnen attempted to take Arrakis back by force from the House of the Atreides.

the story of Dune Can’t be summed up in one sentence. We strongly recommend that you rewatch part one before diving into part two of Denis Villeneuve’s version. Dune, The Dunes: Part Two Will premiere on 2 November.

New Trailer Dune: Part 2