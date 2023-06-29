‘Dune: Part Two’ shares stunning new trailer with first footage of Christopher Walken as Shaddam IV

Warner Bros. Pictures shared an impressive new trailer The Dunes: Part Two, In it we see a lot of images of not only Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) on Arrakis, but a few other important characters as well. It features the first images of Emperor Shaddam IV (Christopher Walken) and the surprise return of Gurney Halleck (Josh Brolin).

recording of the second part of Dune Have been there since mid December. Those shoots lasted from July to December 2022 and continued in the United Arab Emirates, Italy and Hungary. Since then, more news about this was awaited. The Dunes: Part Two until we got to see the first teaser and first full trailer in early May.

Emperor Shaddam IV

Now Warner Bros. shared a second, even more extensive trailer. Once again we see beautiful images from the planet Arrakis, provided by director Denis Villeneuve. Different Dune Sequels will often take place on other planets as well, although they can only be seen briefly in trailers. In one of those scenes, we also see Emperor Shaddam IV for the first time, played by Christopher Walken.

On Arrakis, we primarily see Paul Atreides with the Fremen, a people whose home is the desert planet. In those freemen, we see Javier Bardem as Stilger and Zendaya as Chani. By chance, the latter becomes Paul Arterides’ lover. Stilger and Chaney both believe in the omen that Paul is the prophet the Freemans have been waiting for so long, to the point that they are more afraid of the prophecy itself.

House Artrides

in the new trailer for The Dunes: Part Two We see for the first time that Paul and his mother Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) aren’t the only survivors of House Atreides. It appears that weapons master Gurney Hallack (Josh Brolin) has also survived the attack on him and is reunited with Paul and Jessica.

watch trailer here The Dunes: Part Two,