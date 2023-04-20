Dungeons and Dragons: See the game’s appearances in movies and series for streaming and cinema – Movie News

Considered the best-known RPG in the world, the D&D tabletop game has appeared in several audiovisual productions for the big screen. See what they are below.

the games of role playing gamealso affectionately known as RPG, has been gaining more and more space in audiovisual productions and also in the gamer world – with adaptations for digital media, in addition to series and films such as the long Paramount Pictures Dungeons and Dragons and the series NetflixStranger Things, which shows how popular the game is among protagonists.

However, Dungeons and Dragons has an even older history. The RPG, which became popularly known as D&D, it was the first modern board game to be commercialized, becoming a rage among children, teenagers and young adults in the 70s. , 80 and 90.

Knowing the fans’ love for Dungeons and Dragons, the I love cinema separated five audiovisual productions, which went to streaming and to the big screen, where the RPG game was present, check it out!

Stranger Things

Since the first episode of the North American series, Dungeons and Dragons has been present in the lives of the group of friends formed by Will (Noah Schnapp), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin). The series tells the story of how the friends teamed up with a telepathic girl named Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) to find Will, who disappeared after a D&D game.

Until season 4, which is the most current, the protagonists are part of a school RPG club, where they meet Eddie (Joseph Quinn), a young repeater who joins the group throughout the season.

Dragon’s Cave

The classic animation from the 80’s has as its main inspiration for the narrative the game Dungeons and Dragons, featuring characters similar to the board game and also adventures to reach a stipulated goal, escape the imminent evil and return home.

Dragon’s Cave is one of the most popular designs that have been adapted from games, especially when it comes to D&D. Both already served as inspiration for advertisements and audiovisual productions such as films and series.

Community

The series, whose last episode was released in 2015, has as its plot the story of a lawyer who has his law degree revoked and is forced to study again, now, at a peculiar university.

As early as the second season, the protagonists team up to play D&D games, exploring the nerd and lover side of board games.

