Dungeons And Dragons: Trials of Tempus – this board game combines RPG with League Of Legends style MOBA elements

If you’ve been dreaming of MOBA-style action role-playing games in your RPGs, the board game Dungeons and Dragons: Trials of Tempus has arrived. We tell you what it is about, in this note!

Dungeons and Dragons: Trials of Tempus will be the next board game wizkid that will combine aspects of the renowned role-playing game with aspects of MOBA. The board game takes place in Tempus, where there is a tournament with multiple methods to win, and players must compete in groups that face each other. Thus, the adventure will include quests, obstacles, monsters, and the opportunity to face other players to obtain gold.

The game is designed for four players, or if you play as a pair, each player controls two heroes. To play you will have to create your characters with a deck and a lot of customization elements. In addition, it comes with a map and quite elaborate figures.

In Dungeons and Dragons: Trials of Tempus there are a lot of features including character classes, special abilities, weapons and spells. Players can customize their characters and develop their abilities as they progress through the game, just like in MOBAs. Precisely, the idea is that each thing you do rewards you to go up in level and thus be able to crush your enemies, just as it happens when you play a traditional MOBA.

Dungeons and Dragons: Trials of Tempus It will be released in August. The standard edition will cost $100, while the deluxe version, which includes professionally painted deluxe figures, will cost $200. Both versions are now available for you to pre-order.

In addition, in recent days the D&D movie was released, which, in addition to receiving the approval of fans and critics, will also soon be adapted into a television series for Paramount+. If you are a fan of the role, you are eating well.

