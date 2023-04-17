Dupreeh confirms his legendary status in the CS:GO Majors

For many people the next major in Paris, organized by BLAST, was all the more special for being the last of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO). For many players – both those who have qualified and those who have not – it has been a matter of sweat and tears. However, within the difficulty involved in participating in a major, there is a professional player who has normalized going to them. Peter Rasmussen «dupreeh» has become the only ‘pro’ in history to participate in all majoryes of CS:GO.

Dupreeh has managed to qualify for all Majors of CS:GO history with a total of five teams. The Dane made his debut in 2013 at just 20 years of age with Copenhagen Wolves to later participate in three with Dignitas, in another three with TSM and now also with Team Vitality. However, undoubtedly the most recognizable stretch of his career is the one he had as an Astralis player. Rasmussen participated in a total of nine Majors with the Danish team, being part of the golden age in which he was part of the group of players who won for the first time in history four Majors and three of them consecutively.

In this Regional Major Ranking (RMR) dupreeh had no difficulties to close the classification to the major de Paris, as Team Vitality clinched a pass thanks to three wins and one loss against the surprising 9INE. However, it has had a load of extra matches due to tie-breaks. Both G2 Esports and Monte had the same record, so Vitality first had to beat the samurai in the tiebreaker for fifth place and then the Ukrainian team for third. In any case, the French organization prevailed with a solid 2-0 in both meetings.

Dupreeh follows the example of Natus Vincere

Dupreeh individually represents the record that Natus Vincere sealed last week. NAVI is the only club that has participated in all Majors from CS:GO history. Curiously, he had to wait until 2021 to win the champion title. It should also be noted that the Dane is one of the few ‘record men’ in Counter-Strike. Beyond the classification to all Majors and his victories, Rasmussen is the first professional to have won $2 million in tournament prize money. The maximum participation in the history of the Majors closes like this:

19: Dupreeh

17: Xyp9x, shox, apEX

16: dev1ce, olof, karrigan, KRIMZ

15: rain, Zeus

You can follow all the news in our section Counter-Strike.