Dutch fan receives shirt and shoes from Travis Scott – Wel.nl

A Dutch fan of Travis Scott was very lucky to be at the Rolling Loud festival in Rotterdam Ahoy. The boy was given a pair of sneakers and a shirt from the rapper on Friday as he could sing along to the full lyrics of Scott’s song.

Video circulating on social media showed Scott, one of the headliners of the hip-hop festival, getting off the stage to take a look at the front row. There he gives a chance to a boy to rap a song. He does so flawlessly and Scott gives him a pair of exclusive Nike shoes and a previously unreleased shirt from his merchandise line. Fans surrounding the boy immediately began scrambling for items, but Scott made sure the shirt and shoes went to the right person.

It was the first edition of the Rolling Loud festival in Rotterdam Ahoy. Previously, the hip-hop festival was known as the Woo Haha! And this happened for years on the grounds of Beekse Bergen in Hilvarenbeek. Kendrick Lamar also performed.

Scott was recently in the news over drama at Astroworld, the fest the rapper co-hosts in 2021. A large crowd tried to storm the stage during Scott’s performance, killing about ten people and injuring about 5,000. On Thursday it was decided that Scott would not be prosecuted.