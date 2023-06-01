Dutch Filmwerk Digital & Home Entertainment to release NL May 2023 – Allesoverfilm.nl

best relationship,

This month again a separate list of digital and home entertainment has been released. then comes the action thriller poker face On DVD and Blu-ray, like the previous successful film babylon With an all star cast led by Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie. For younger viewers, the second film from Fien and Toun is now streamable. They can also enjoy new adventures from Paw Patrol on DVD. Overall, something for everyone!

digital release

Survivor

Survivor Based on the true story of Auschwitz survivor Harry Haft (Ben Foster). An SS officer forces Haft, who is a good boxer, to fight fiercely against fellow prisoners, sometimes to the death. The only way for him to survive is to compete in these boxing matches. When Huft manages to escape and builds a new life in New York, his memories and guilt haunt him. He begins fighting against boxing legends like Rocky Marciano in the hope that his name will be seen and he will find his true love again.

mold Ben Foster, Vicky Cripps, Peter Sarsgaard, Billy Magnussen, Danny DeVito

Direction Barry Levinson

Style Drama

03-05-2023 For sale on Pathé Thuis, KPN, Ziggo, Rakuten, iTunes, Google Play and Amazon

03-05-2023 To rent on Pathé Thuis, KPN, Ziggo, Rakuten, iTunes, Google Play and Amazon

victory image

based on true events image of victory tells the story of the temporary loss of Kibbutz Nitzanim to Egyptian forces in the 1948 war; both from the kibbutz community and from the point of view of Hassanein, a young, idealistic Egyptian propaganda filmmaker. He is tasked with documenting the raid on an isolated kibbutz and traveling with the Muslim Brotherhood to The Holy Land. When the kibbutz learns of an impending army attack, young mother Mira is faced with the cost of war and forced to make an impossible choice. As the situation worsens, Hasanin continues to film.

mold Joy Rieger, Amir Khoury, Ala Dakka, Ileana Tidhar, Meshi Kleinstein

Direction Avi Nesher

Style Drama

09-05-2023 For Sale Pathé Thuys, KPN, Ziggo, iTunes, Google Play and Amazon

09-05-2023 Rent from Pathé Thuys, KPN, Zigo, iTunes, Google Play, and Amazon

FIEN & TEUN GO Camping

Go camping with Fiend and Toon and all their animal friends in this brand new movie adventure filled with new and happy songs!

When Fienne and Teen find a tent in the meadow, Mom and Dad let them go nature camping. With bags full, a picnic basket and a lot of nervousness in their stomachs, the farmer and the farmer’s wife set off. Along the way, Fien and Teun soon meet new animal friends. Setting up a tent alone is not that easy. And then their friends in the house also start demanding attention! But hey, farm animals can’t camp… or can they?

Direction Mathias Temmermans

Style family movie

10-05-2023 For sale on Pathé Thuis, KPN, Ziggo, iTunes, Google Play and Amazon

5/17/2023 To rent on Pathé Thuis, KPN, Ziggo, iTunes, Google Play and Amazon

Please Note: Also Available on DVD from 19-05-2023

home entertainment releases



poker face

In the world of high stakes poker, Russell Crowe stars as tech billionaire and gambler Jake Foley. He invites his best friends to his estate for a poker night they’ll never forget and offers them the chance to win more money than they could ever dream of. However, in order to play, they must give up what they’ve been trying to protect their entire lives… their secrets. As the evening progresses, the friends learn what is really at stake.

mold Russell Crowe, Liam Hemsworth, Brooke Satchwell, Aidan Young, Steve Bastoni, Paul Tassone, Elsa Pataky, Jack Thompson

Direction Russell Crowe

Style thriller, crime

5/19/2023 For Sale on UHD, DVD and Blu-ray

Appeared previously on Home Entertainment:

(Some copies are still available for promotion)

Babul

babylon An origin story set in 1920s Los Angeles. The film chronicles the rise and fall of diverse characters in an era of decadence in early Hollywood.

mold Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Diego Calva, Lee Joon Lee, Jovan Adepo, Max Minghella, Flea, Samara Weaving

Direction Damien Chazelle

Style Drama

14-04-2023 For Sale on UHD, DVD and Blu-ray

religious rites

Kiki is a Civil Defense diver specializing in forensic diving and body recovery. He had to fight hard to lead the small team of Macho. When Kiki retrieves a severed hand from a Brussels canal, she comes into contact with Chief Inspector Nick Kaufmeier. The hand appears to have been cut alive. Nick looks for it in a ghetto with a drug environment, but Kiki, from her background, has a completely different perspective on the matter.

mould: Geert van Rampelbergh, Marie Vink, Eric Eboune

Direction: Hans Herbots

Style: thriller crime

14-04-2023 for sale on dvd

Sincerely

New Dutch thriller from the creator of Loft!

Bodil and Isabelle occasionally escape from their busy daily lives by taking a weekend away together on the coast of Belgium. During these weekends, girlfriends pretend to cheat on each other, purely for excitement and relief. They meticulously work out all the details so that their husbands will never know. When Isabel suddenly goes missing, everything points to a crime. As the police begin an investigation and the husbands arrive in Belgium, Bodil becomes increasingly entangled in a web of lies that he and Isabelle have carefully constructed.

mold Bracha van Doesburg, Alice Schaap, Nasreddin Deutscher, Gijs Naber, Hannah Hoekstra, Matteo Simoni

Direction andre van duren

Style thriller

28-04-2023 For Sale on DVD and Blu-ray

Paw Patrol: Cat Pack Rescue

Rory, Shade, Leo, and Wildcat are four heroic cats known collectively as the Cat Pack. The PAW Patrol and the Cat Pack team up to stop Meow-Meow, Mayor Humdinger’s robot cat. They must also recover a golden lion mask stolen by the Grom Grom Club, save an injured baby monkey and much more. Totally teamwork!

Style animation family

14-04-2023 for sale on dvd

also appears in may FIEN & TEUN GO Camping on DVD.