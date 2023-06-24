Dutch IT Channel – Cisco announces intent to acquire Exidion

“Exidion was born at the heart of the largest and most complex network in the world,” said Dion Joanou, CEO of Exidion. “When we were acquired by Bridge Growth Partners, a leading technology investment firm, in 2017, we transformed the business, accelerated growth, and evolved into a SaaS-first service assurance platform. Microseconds matter to customers and customer experience, and accurate, granular performance visibility is a fundamental requirement for closed-loop automation, flexible telco cloud environments, and latency-sensitive 5G services. We look forward to bringing our significant capabilities across the broad range of solutions in Cisco’s networking portfolio and taking the next step in the partnership we have built with Cisco and our combined customers over the years.

“As Dion and I have worked together for the past two years, I love the Exedion team and their dedication to solving problems,” reports Kevin Wollenweber, senior vice president and general manager, Cisco Networking – Data Center and Provider Connectivity Organization. Discovered in. The number of customers, their deep technical knowledge of this market and their great innovative ability to solve some of the biggest challenges.

Meanwhile, Cisco and Exidion have partnered through the Cisco SolutionsPlus program to deliver a combined automation and assurance solution for service provider customers. Exidion significantly enhances Cisco’s approach to assurance, helping service providers enable the flexibility, efficiency, and scale they need to succeed. Exidion’s service assurance portfolio of microsecond-scale sensors and the powerful Skylight analytics platform, combined with Cisco’s robust portfolio, enable Cisco to deliver transformative solutions to our service provider customers.

With Accidion’s advanced network performance and user experience monitoring capabilities for CSP customers, Cisco has a unique opportunity to connect that data to the Cisco ThousandEyes cloud for end-to-end network assurance.

We look forward to welcoming the Exidion team and working to accelerate Cisco’s vision of delivering high-performance assurance to service providers. The Exidion team will consolidate my data center and provider connectivity organization within Cisco Networking. We expect to complete the acquisition of Cisco in the first quarter of FY24. We are excited to continue working with customers as one Cisco through existing partnerships and after closing.”