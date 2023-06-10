Dutch murderer Joran van der Sloot still appeals against extradition to the US

Joran van der Sloot, the 35-year-old Dutch prime suspect in the 2005 disappearance of American Natalee Holloway, refused on Monday to sign the document that would allow him to be extradited from Peru to the United States.

Van der Sloot plans to appeal against his extradition. A hearing on the appeal is likely to take place on Tuesday or Thursday, his lawyer, Maximo Altez, told ABC News on Monday.

Van der Sloot is serving a 28-year prison sentence in Peru for the 2010 murder of Peruvian Stephanie Flores. After the trial in the US, if that indeed happens, he will have to return to Peru for the rest of his sentence. Last week, Van der Sloot’s lawyer said his client does not oppose extradition and wants to go to the United States.

Earlier on Monday, Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf reported that Van der Sloot’s extradition to the US was in doubt for another reason. The Dutch Embassy in Peru is said to have filed a formal complaint against Peru because the procedure followed is legally incorrect, resulting in a violation of Van der Sloot’s rights to a fair trial. The newspaper has based this thing on the statement of lawyer Altez.

On Monday, Peruvian officials announced that the extradition is set for next Thursday. The first step was taken on Saturday when van der Sloot was transferred to another prison in Peru.