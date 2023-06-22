Dutch national coach Ronald Koeman issues ‘warning’ to his players ahead of duel against Italy: “I will carry this with me until September”

The Dutch national team is preparing for a fight for bronze in the Nations League against Italy. The match can be watched live on NOS. “We want to play against Italy with the same energy that we played against Croatia on Wednesday,” said the national coach. We want to continue the good things from that first game and make fewer mistakes. Two field goals, so not a penalty kick, were actually not allowed. We need to defend more aggressively around and inside the penalty area. There should be better communication and we should be closer to our opponent”, Koeman put his finger on the sore spot of the lost semi-final.

Look ahead

Koeman acknowledged the importance of the Nations League match but also hinted at looking ahead. “We are working on qualifying for the European Championships 2024. But the meeting with Italy is always the top match for us. in any capacity. The strange thing about the team is that they first win the European Championship, and then fail to make it to the World Cup. But it is always difficult to defeat them. Two defeats in our own country would be very disappointing for us.

Simultaneously, the national coach steered the atmosphere towards the resumption of qualifying in September. He said, ‘After the defeat against Croatia, I have seen in the last few days that there is a lot of energy. We have to, because we are the Dutch national team. Always proud to have played for him. I will not rest the players as it is the last match of the season. You always want to get a good result at the Orange, and also do well individually. In my opinion, there are players who need to be fit and in my opinion they need to play more. I will keep that in mind for the selection in September.

Jurien Timbers may miss the consolation final. “He had some complaints during training,” Koeman said.