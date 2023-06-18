Dutch police overpower shipwreckers with fake weapons (and keep half of Zelzet awake) (Zelzet)

Admin 51 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 49 Views

The Westcade was closed for an hour and a half for the operation. , © zvd

Zelzet / Saas Van Gent ,

The Dutch Special Intervention Service raided a German tanker along the Westkade in Saas van Gent, on the border with Zeelzet, late Thursday. Officers were searching for four armed men.

Dirk Ververs

Heavily armed police officers, three helicopters, a negotiator, a Belgian agent, customs and municipal staff were deployed during the massive police operation. It was told that four armed men were present on this boat. All four were arrested, but it was soon discovered that they were brandishing airsoft guns with plastic balls.

The air guns were confiscated, with the men being allowed to use them again after a few hours. During the action, the Westkade, which connects Zeelzatse Benelxlan with the village of Saas van Gent, was closed. Traffic was carried through the Ensenade. The whole operation took an hour and a half and was easy to follow from the Zelzet Bridge. Night noises of circling helicopters and arrest squads kept many people awake in the neighborhoods and streets of Zelzet-West.

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

these are the 6 best

is it shorts? is it a skirt? The skirt is both in one. You basically …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About Us  Contact Us  Privacy Policy
© 2023 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved