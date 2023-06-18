Dutch police overpower shipwreckers with fake weapons (and keep half of Zelzet awake) (Zelzet)

The Dutch Special Intervention Service raided a German tanker along the Westkade in Saas van Gent, on the border with Zeelzet, late Thursday. Officers were searching for four armed men.

Heavily armed police officers, three helicopters, a negotiator, a Belgian agent, customs and municipal staff were deployed during the massive police operation. It was told that four armed men were present on this boat. All four were arrested, but it was soon discovered that they were brandishing airsoft guns with plastic balls.

The air guns were confiscated, with the men being allowed to use them again after a few hours. During the action, the Westkade, which connects Zeelzatse Benelxlan with the village of Saas van Gent, was closed. Traffic was carried through the Ensenade. The whole operation took an hour and a half and was easy to follow from the Zelzet Bridge. Night noises of circling helicopters and arrest squads kept many people awake in the neighborhoods and streets of Zelzet-West.