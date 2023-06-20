Dutchman (39) leads double life and dupes Ghent woman of 50,000 euros with ‘master plan’: “She worked as an escort to pay” | Popular in HLN+ area

Although Geert WS, 39, from Breda has been in a relationship for 15 years, he has been living a double life on Tinder since 2020. As ‘Mike’ he met several women including one in Ghent. She fell head over heels in love, but she was only after two things: money and sex. And for this he went a long way. Too Far: She was allegedly hacked and their intimate photos will continue to leak until she pays up. ‘Mike’ extorted more than 50,000 euros from her, until the woman even started working as an escort to pay. “How could you lie to me like this for two years?” Now he is facing three years in jail. He was very shameless.