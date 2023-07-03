Dutchman jailed for six months because he is not allowed to enter Belgium: “I live five meters from the border” (Knocke-Heist)

The Bruges Correctional Court has sentenced the 64-year-old Dutchman to an effective prison sentence of six months for illegal residence. Despite the entry ban, Egidius S is again caught in the Knocke-Heist.

The defendant went to Knokke-Heist on 14 January to drink with a friend. He later gave a positive breath test at traffic control. Furthermore, the police established that the Dutchman was in violation of the entry ban. Lawyer Frank Demeester said, “He knows he shouldn’t be here, but he keeps coming.” The public prosecutor sought an effective jail term of six months. The defendant had earlier been sentenced to three months in prison for similar offences.

Egidius S received a ten-year entry ban from the Immigration Office in 2018 after two serious drug convictions. For example, he was jailed for 6.5 years in Liège for setting up an ecstasy lab. In 2015, they would also have supplied products for a drug lab under construction in Ostend. There a total of 96 million ecstasy pills could be made. In that file, S was sentenced to five years in prison.

The defense condemned the absurd situation. For example, according to master Mathieu Langrock, his client needs to be in Belgium to be able to get his driver’s license back after a series of traffic violations. Egidius S., who was not actually allowed to attend, also contributed extensively to the session. He told that his siblings live in Belgium and he himself rents out the property in Eclo. “I live five meters from the border. How can I take a train to Paris for work without going through Belgium?” grumbled the defendant. The judge could only advise him to discuss the situation with the immigration office.