Dutchman takes son (9) to illegal rave and buys drugs in Sint-Truiden (Sint-Truiden)

A Dutch father who, along with his nine-year-old son, stopped at an illegal rave party in Sint-Truiden and bought amphetamines there, risks a fifteen-month prison sentence and an 8,000-euro fine.

In late April, the Dutch father went swimming with his son at the Plopsa Aquapark in Landen. On his way back home, he passed through the Kerkom district with his camper, where the rave was going on at the time. The man decided to stop and join the illegal program with his son. He also took the opportunity to purchase a few grams of amphetamine that he had hidden in his camper.

When he left two hours later, police pulled him out of traffic with his camper. When the police asked him where he was, the Dutchman showed his tickets from Swimming Paradise. Before they were allowed to leave, their camper was searched by a drug dog, who found the drugs hidden in a cupboard. The man was arrested.

Because police were convinced that the Dutchman was a businessman and because he eventually admitted that he had gone to a rave party, his camper was searched again the next day with a money dog. “The police found it necessary to cut the seats and break the door panels. His son’s tablet was also damaged in the process,” argued the Dutchman’s lawyer. According to the man, his camper suffered 4,000 euros worth of damage.

The Dutchman’s lawyer also doubts the legality of the police’s actions. “What are the reasons for that search?” the lawyer asked. “Was the man acting strange? It is not because there is a rave party and there is a shortage of men so they had to search his car. The lawyer sought strict punishment for his client. Verdict Will be narrated on 21st June.