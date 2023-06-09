Dwayne Johnson cleans up town in Walking Tall

a retired marine walks in walking Tall order in his hometown plagued by crime and corruption.

After his time in the military, ex-serviceman Chris Vaughan is ready for some rest. And where better to find peace than in the small town where you grew up?

Dwayne Johnson

It sounds logical, but it doesn’t work out too well for Chris (Dwayne Johnson). When he returns to his hometown in Kitsap County, Washington, little remains of the peace and security of the past.

Kitsap County now has youth busting crime, porn shops and drugs. not good at all city ​​marketing,

Chris has come home for his rest, so he will be rested too. Even if he has to get his hands dirty first. The ex-serviceman works as sheriff to keep things in order.

Gentle healers make stinking wounds. And Chris has no use for stinking wounds. In other words, he enters walking Tall Completely filled

walking Tall

walking Tall It is a remake of the 1973 film of the same name. The film is based on the true story of Sheriff Buford Purser in McEnery County, Tennessee.

Pusser tackles crime with a special weapon: the push stick, A piece of wood more than a meter long. Director Kevin Bray wanted to give Dwayne Johnson a baseball bat, but ultimately decided against it. the rock walks with a push stick Through Kitsap County.