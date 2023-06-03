Dwayne Johnson comes out with a statement about the fight with Vin Diesel

Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel have ended their longstanding feud and put the past to rest. dwayne will be in private fast and furiousShowed the film.

In a Twitter post, Dwayne explains why: “Last year Vin and I decided to put the past behind us. Brotherhood and solutions come first. And we will always think in the best interests of the franchise, the characters and the fans.”

Dwayne continues: “Vin and I have been brothers for years despite our differences. It’s because we see the big picture and the future. The plans are bigger than us and that’s it in the end.”

The new film will be produced by Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson. tenth part, fast xIs in cinemas now.

More here in a coming soon article. Below is Dwayne Johnson’s Twitter post with his statement.

