Dwayne Johnson comes out with a statement about the fight with Vin Diesel



Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel have ended their longstanding feud and put the past to rest. dwayne will be in private fast and furiousShowed the film.

In a Twitter post, Dwayne explains why: “Last year Vin and I decided to put the past behind us. Brotherhood and solutions come first. And we will always think in the best interests of the franchise, the characters and the fans.”

brother for years

Dwayne continues: “Vin and I have been brothers for years despite our differences. It’s because we see the big picture and the future. The plans are bigger than us and that’s it in the end.”

The new film will be produced by Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson. tenth part, fast xIs in cinemas now.

more explanation

More here in a coming soon article. Below is Dwayne Johnson’s Twitter post with his statement.

I hope you’re wearing your funderware… Hobbs is back.

And she just got 🌺😈 Luke Hobbs will return to the Fast and Furious franchise. Your reactions from around the world to the return of Hobbs in Fast X have blown us away 🤯🙏🏾🌍 Next Fast and Furious movie you will see… pic.twitter.com/vvtBgTBOnl – Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 1, 2023

