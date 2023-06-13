Dwayne Johnson disappointed after ‘Young Rock’ cancellation

‘Young Rock’ was canceled due to poor viewing figures.

The former wrestler and fitness legend made another foray into the world of comedy with a series about his early years and his future. Johnson, 51, produced youngrock together with fresh off the boatProducers Nahanchka Khan and Jeff Chiang.

flashback

The series was partially set at the start of Johnson’s campaign for the 2032 US presidential election. In each episode, he flashes back to a moment in his life from one of three periods: a ten-year-old in Hawaii, a high school student in Pennsylvania and a football player at the University of Miami.

youngrock debuted in February 2021 and returned for a holiday special and second and third seasons, which concluded in February 2023. Unfortunately, the third season saw a drop in ratings compared to the previous season.

worse rating

According to Nielsen data, the third season managed to attract approximately 1.4 million viewers and a demo rating of 0.25 in the 18–49 age group. This was compared to season two, which averaged 2.23 million viewers and a rating of 0.39.

‘Young Rock’ canceled by NBC after 3 seasons https://t.co/bc6pKXYxbf pic.twitter.com/W1XJ8LHjxy — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) June 9, 2023

Season one’s ratings were higher than both follow-up seasons, averaging over 3 million viewers per episode and a demo rating of 0.62. The cancellation means viewers will no longer get to see Johnson on their screens every week during prime time, and fans are deeply disappointed by the news.

other projects

Luckily, it’s not as if Johnson is out of work now. The actor is currently working on several other projects including Fast X: Part 2 And jungle cruise 2, first two seasons of youngrock Can be seen on Prime Video.