

In the meantime, it shouldn’t be a secret anymore that Dwayne Johnson is back fast and furiousSuffrage. After a years-long feud with Vin Diesel, this has been settled and means The Rock could be seen as Luke Hobbs again for years to come.

The Rock has now been very clear about his return via Twitter as well. Not only has he announced that he will be featured in Fast X: Part 2, but he also announced a spin-off.

hobbs

“Hobbs Is Back” writes Johnson on Twitter. “Luke Hobbs returns to the Fast & Furious franchise. We are blown away by your reactions around the world to Hobbs returning in Fast X 🤯🙏🏾🌍”

“The next Fast & Furious movie where you’ll see the legendary law enforcement officer is the HOBBS movie that will serve as the start of a brand new chapter in Fast X: Part 2.” The biggest surprise was in his tweet.

2024?

Fast X: Part 2 Was Scheduled Sometime Ago For 2025, So It Could Only Be That hobbs Should appear in early 2024. With the current strike in Hollywood, it’s easy to imagine hobbs location of Fast X: Part 2 acquisition.

I hope you’re wearing your funderware… Hobbs is back.

"Hobbs is back. Luke Hobbs will return to the Fast and Furious franchise. Your reactions from around the world to the return of Hobbs in Fast X have blown us away 🤯🙏🏾🌍 Next Fast and Furious movie you will see…" – Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 1, 2023

Earlier we saw Johnson in the 2019 spin-off Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. Fast X is still playing in Dutch cinemas.

