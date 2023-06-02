Dwayne Johnson may be getting his own ‘Fast & Furious’ movie very soon

Admin 23 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 34 Views


In the meantime, it shouldn’t be a secret anymore that Dwayne Johnson is back fast and furiousSuffrage. After a years-long feud with Vin Diesel, this has been settled and means The Rock could be seen as Luke Hobbs again for years to come.

The Rock has now been very clear about his return via Twitter as well. Not only has he announced that he will be featured in Fast X: Part 2, but he also announced a spin-off.

hobbs
“Hobbs Is Back” writes Johnson on Twitter. “Luke Hobbs returns to the Fast & Furious franchise. We are blown away by your reactions around the world to Hobbs returning in Fast X 🤯🙏🏾🌍”

“The next Fast & Furious movie where you’ll see the legendary law enforcement officer is the HOBBS movie that will serve as the start of a brand new chapter in Fast X: Part 2.” The biggest surprise was in his tweet.

2024?
Fast X: Part 2 Was Scheduled Sometime Ago For 2025, So It Could Only Be That hobbs Should appear in early 2024. With the current strike in Hollywood, it’s easy to imagine hobbs location of Fast X: Part 2 acquisition.

Earlier we saw Johnson in the 2019 spin-off Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. Fast X is still playing in Dutch cinemas.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

‘Kisan Patni Chahta Hai’ introduces five new farmers and a farmer’s wife

© VTM The success formula of ‘The farmer’s search for a woman’, Continuing, the makers …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About Us  Contact Us  Privacy Policy
© 2023 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved