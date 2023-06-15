Dwayne Johnson remains undercover in Snitch

John Mathews’s (Dwayne Johnson) son arrives. nose Jail for drug trafficking until he attacks a bunch of criminals. Because he doesn’t dare, John does the dirty work.

John Matthews (Dwayne Johnson) has been out of touch with his son Jason for a while. That changes after a phone call from his ex-wife Sylvie (Melaina Kanakaredes).

She tells John that Jason (Rafi Gavron) has been arrested. He is sentenced to ten years in prison for drug trafficking.

John thinks that the sentence is excessive: according to him, Jason is nothing more than a simple drug runner. The only criminals Jason works for deserve the harshest punishment.

But yes, then the police should know who they are. When Jason is too scared to turn against his bosses, construction worker John makes an offer to the police.

He goes to the underworld to expose the main drug dealers. If the police have that information, Jason will get a lesser sentence.

But can a simple construction worker survive in a world of drug trafficking and harassment? you see it snail.

Dwayne Johnson

Former wrestler Dwayne Johnson is very strong. Still, he gets in nose Some hard blows

Even a bundle of muscles like The Rock is no match for four or more opponents in this movie. It appealed to film critics: Critics called her leading role nose Johnson’s best acting performance yet.