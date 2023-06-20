Dwayne Johnson reveals the release date of the live action film ‘Moana’. movie

movieDisney fans’ patience is being tested. After it was announced earlier this year that a live action version of ‘Moana’ is in the works, actor Dwayne Johnson (51) has now announced that it will be something much longer… two years to be exact. .

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ revealed during Disney’s shareholders meeting last April that the popular film ‘Moana’ – also known as ‘Vaiana’ in Dutch – will be turned into a live action version. The actor voiced Maui when the film was released in 2016, but will reprise the role in the remake. However, it is not yet known who will play the title role of Moana.

But what did ‘The Rock’ announce on Instagram? date of release. The film was scheduled to release on June 27, 2025. “It is my pleasure to share the legends, songs and dances of our Polynesian culture with you and your families.”

Disney loves to put their beloved classics in live action jackets. It’s not a secret anymore. An updated version of ‘Beauty and the Beast’, ‘The Lion King’, ‘Aladdin’, ‘Pinocchio’ and ‘The Little Mermaid’ has already been released. But there are many more in the pipeline, including ‘Aristocrats’, ‘Bambi’ and ‘Moana’.

Look Dwayne Johnson announces live action version of ‘Moana’

