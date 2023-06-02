Dwayne Johnson to return to ‘Fast & Furious’ series despite rift with Vin Diesel

Dwayne Johnson returns as Agent Hobbs , © Reuters

The latest film in the ‘Fast & Furious’ series, ‘Fast X’ has just been released, but already Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson says he will reprise his role as Agent Luke Hobbs in the next film .

Announcing his return, Johnson wrote on Instagram: “We have been overwhelmed by your reactions around the world to Hobb’s return to ‘Fast X’.” His decision is very surprising, because at the end of 2021 he had said that his time as Hobbs was over.

He also had a fight with Vin Diesel, the actor who plays the main character, Dominic Toretto, but everything seems to have been resolved now. “Last summer, Vin Diesel and I left the past behind,” Johnson says. “We will continue the brotherhood and take care of the series and fans we love.”

“The next ‘Fast & Furious’ episode where you see the legendary agent will be a film about Hobbs, which will serve as a new chapter and stepping stone for ‘Fast X: Part II,'” Johnson wrote. ” Yep, at least two more movies to go, so.

