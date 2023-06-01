Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson confirms return to Fast & Furious movies and series

Dwayne Johnson returns as Agent Luke Hobbs fast and furiousSuffrage. His character appears in the second part of fast xJohnson confirmed on Thursday with a video on social media.

first part, also known as fast and furious 10, came out two weeks ago. In this, Johnson appeared briefly at the end of the film. “Hobbs is back,” Johnson writes below the video. Your reactions to the return of Hobbes around the world fast x blew us away.”

in the last scene of fast x He discusses the future with Dante Reyes (played by Jason Momoa) and states that the film is a continuation of the series that will develop. Fast X: Part II, The film will be based on the screenplay of the old fast and furiousContributor Chris Morgan.

The new action movie is set up for a fresh new chapter, according to Johnson fast x, part Two. “Last summer Vin (Diesel) and I put the past behind us.” The two had animosity for years as they fundamentally disagreed on how to make a film.

Johnson played Agent Hobbs from 2011 until the spin-off film in 2019. two years ago he told CNN to not return to the series.

