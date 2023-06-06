Dylan Groenewagen reacts cynically after declassification at Dauphiné: “Sorry, UCI because I used my brakes”

Ireland’s Sam Bennett (Bora–Hansgrohe) and Dutchman Dylan Groenewegen (Team Jecko–Alula) lost their second and third places in the third stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné. Both were disqualified for illegal sprints. Groenewegen responded sarcastically to that decision on Twitter: “Sorry, I used my brakes, UCI.”

This includes embedded content from social media networks that may want to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this. Click here to adjust your preferences

Bennett had deviated significantly from his line during his sprint, with Groenewegen pushing a competitor aside to make room in response. For this they were punished with a declassification after they both finished: Bennett and Groenewegen lose their top three positions in the stage, but are allowed to continue their way into the fourth stage. They would each be deducted two points in the mountains classification and seven in the points classification and also fined 500 Swiss francs (515 euros).

This includes embedded content from social media networks that may want to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this. Click here to adjust your preferences

Last spring, Caffe Coeurs analyst Benji Neesen told Groenewegen that the jury probably had no problem with bracing, but with keeping Govekar out.

This includes embedded content from social media networks that may want to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this. Click here to adjust your preferences

Belgian Milan Menten (Lotto Destini) moved up from fifth to third in the stage result due to the declassification of Bennett and Groenewegen. Frenchman Christophe Laporte (Jumbo-Visma) won the bunch sprint, with Italian Matteo Trentin (UAE Team Emirates) the new second.