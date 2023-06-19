Dylan Vandenstorme paints business cards with second place in Romsey-Stevelot-Romsey: “less sour than the place of honor in Omloop because teammate won” (Gerardsbergen)

The riders of Circus-Reuss-Technord, the Devo team of Intermarche – Circus-Vanti, continue to catch the thick fish. In Romsey-Stevelot-Romsey, Jasper Dejagher had the winning trump card in his pocket. Dylan Vandenstorm (21), who was also second at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, again stuck on the nearest finish of the honours. This place of honor adds some color to the Geraardsbergen resident’s business card.

In Romsee-Stavelot-Romsee they serve some altimeters, especially in the first part of the race. “I attacked the Côte de la Véquie. Lander Lokx and Robbe Claeys (VDM-Travobo CT, ed.) Raise. The support was good and we built up a two-minute lead. At the local circuit, the lead was reduced to thirty seconds. We kept increasing the speed to keep the pursuers away, but we could not prevent Dan Soete and my teammate Jasper Dezegher from joining us. In a sprint with three I was certainly not sure to win. One and two is nice, but of course I would have liked to win myself. In the Omloop at Nieuwsblad I lost with Gianluca Pollefliet’s tire thickness (Lotto-Dustney Devo Team, ed.), That defeat was a bit hard for me to swallow”, Vandenstorm likes to admit.

“I’m making progress as a driver”, he explains links to the Course de la Paix Grand Prix Jeseniki, the Race of the Nations Cup, which he completed with the national team. “The long climb in the Czech Republic was good for me. I finished sixth once and tenth once. I had to be content with 27th in the general category, but it gave me a sense of accomplishment. There is great consistency in my results this year. After a well packed first half of the season, I now enjoy three days of rest. Then we start to build up again for the climbing courses in Harbeaumont and Aosta. A criterium on June 26 at Luyksgestel in the Netherlands is the first race I will ride after a short break.”

no asking party

Vandenstorm’s star, which was also the fifth in the Ardennes Triptych, shines in the cycling sky. “I keep repeating that I am having a good time with this team. I hope to be able to develop into a professional team, but more riders from our Devo team can have that ambition. I might also join. If another opportunity comes up, we’ll consider it, but I’m not asking immediately. Jasper Dejegher won the Wim Hendriks Trophy in early spring, a race in the U23 road series and recently A stage in the Tour du Loire et Cher and the Tour d’Eur-et-Loire. Our team records excellent results. The challenge is to continue that line.”