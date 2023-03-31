E3 2023 has been canceled

In a shocking turn of events, E3 2023 has been cancelled.

The Entertainment Software Association (ESA), which organizes the event, cited a lack of interest as the main reason for the cancellation. ESA hoped to bring back the physical event after its cancellation in 2020 and 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, it seems that the main companies in the sector, such as Xbox Game Studios, Sony Interactive Entertainment and Nintendo, have decided to forgo attending E3 in 2023.

This news has disappointed many gamers, as E3 is historically the biggest confab in the video game industry. The event has served as a platform for publishers and developers to showcase their upcoming titles to the public, and has been a major source of excitement and anticipation for gamers around the world.

Although the cancellation of E3 2023 is undoubtedly a setback for the industry, it is important to note that there are still other events and platforms that video game companies can use to promote their products. In recent years, companies like Nintendo have chosen to hold their own Direct presentations instead of participating in E3, which has been a successful strategy for them. In addition, other video game-related events are held throughout the year, such as Gamescom and the Tokyo Game Show, offering companies in the sector the opportunity to connect with fans and showcase their latest products.

Despite the cancellation of E3 2023, there is still hope for the future of the event. ESA has stated that it is focusing its efforts on preparing a revitalized showcase in 2024 that celebrates exciting new video games and industry innovations. While it remains to be seen what form this event will take, it’s clear that ESA is committed to continuing the E3 tradition and bringing the gaming community together.