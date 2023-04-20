“Each detail contains another detail”, says director of “Beau Tem Medo”

Who’s going to watchbeau is afraid” in theaters from this Thursday, the April 20th, you should keep your eyes wide open! That’s why the director Ari Aster (responsible for the films “Hereditary“, from 2018, and “Midsommar – Evil Doesn’t Wait for the Night“, from 2019) revealed in a new promotional video, released today (19) by Diamond Filmswho in his new feature film “every detail contains another detail“. Just take a look:

“I’ve been thinking about this film for ten years. Sometimes even I can’t believe we’re doing it. It’s epic. Giant. (…) It’s like a Jewish ‘Lord of the Rings’but he’s just going to his mother’s house“, says the filmmaker.

Written, produced and directed by Ari Aster“beau is afraid” is described as a great odyssey and at the same time an intimate rehearsal of the protagonist lived by joaquin phoenix. In the plot, Beau (phoenix) is an anxious and paranoid man who lives alone in an apartment in the center of the city, where every moment feels like a nightmare. He prepares to visit his mother (Patti LuPone), but his life is gripped by chaos and turned in a new surrealist direction. While trying to reach his destination in a world gone mad and traveling roads that don’t appear on any map, Beau is forced to confront his own life.

The film also features actors Parker Posey, Amy Ryan, Richard Kind, Kylie Rogers It is Armen Nahapetian in the cast. Watch the official trailer below:

“Joker 2”: recordings with Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga come to an end

As they say in Hollywood, “that’s a wrap“! The director Todd Phillips announced at the beginning of the month, on its official Instagram profile, the conclusion of the filming of “joker 2“, from the A.D. Sequel to the box office and critical success released in 2019, the feature film stars once again the actor joaquin phoenixwhose performance in the first film earned him a Oscar for Best Actorwho this time is accompanied by the singer and actress Lady Gaga in the role of Harley Quinn.

“That’s a wrap. Thanks to these two (+ the entire cast) and the BEST crew the film industry has to offer. From top to bottom. I’m going to crawl into a cave right now (editing room) and put it all together“, he wrote Todd Phillips in the caption of the publication.

With script written by himself Todd Phillips beside Scott Silverand with Harry Lawtey, Zazie Beetz, Jacob Lofland, Catherine Keener It is Brendan Gleeson in the cast,Joker: Folie à Deux” is scheduled for release on the day October 04, 2024. Anxious?